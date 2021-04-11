Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama is the first Japanese player in a green jacket. The 29-year-old won the Masters despite a few nervous moments. He led by as many as six on the back nine. He was only two ahead going to the 16th hole. And then Xander Schauffele made it easy for him by hitting into the water and the gallery and making a triple bogey on the 16th hole. Matsuyama takes his place among the elite in golf. The victory comes 10 years after the Japanese star was low amateur in the Masters as a teenager.