Mexican candidate accused of rape vows to block elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican ruling party state candidate accused of rape, whose candidacy was canceled by regulatory authorities on other grounds, says he will not allow elections in his home state unless he is allowed to run. Félix Salgado is running for governor of the troubled Pacific coast state of Guerrero. Two women accused him of rape, but he has not been charged and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party allowed him to run. But elections regulators later ordered him taken off the ballot for failing to report campaign spending. On Sunday, Salgado said unless that decision is overturned, he won’t allow June elections in Guerrero.