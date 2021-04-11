Skip to Content

Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court documents show the woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father. Liliana Carrillo was arrested Saturday after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase. The Los Angeles Times on Sunday cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1. Denton requested a temporary emergency visitation order from the court on March 4 and petitioned for a mental health evaluation of Carrillo. Denton told the Times that Carrillo was supposed to turn over the kids to him on Sunday.

Associated Press

