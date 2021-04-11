PA Officials: Phase 1c eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday

PENNSYLVANIA (WBNG) -- The State of Pennsylvania is taking another step in their COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday.

PA will be expanding eligibility of vaccinations to several new groups referred to as Phase 1C.

This new group includes all government employees, construction workers, water, wastewater, and transportation workers, food service employees, bank tellers, and more.

This new move is part of the state's plan to have the vaccine available to all state residents by April 19th.

The full list of those included in Group 1C is as follows:

Transportation and logistics

Water and wastewater workers

Foodservice workers

Construction workers

Finance and bank tellers

Information technology workers

Communications and media staff

Energy workers

Legal services

All government employees

To assist in setting up a vaccine appointment, the commonwealth has released an online tool for Pennsylvanians to use. Click here to find out more.