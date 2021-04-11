Recent study shows mental health issues, neurological disorders found in link with COVID

(WBNG) - A new study from the UK conducted mostly with American COVID survivors has found that 1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers from a neurological or mental health disorder within 6 months of infection.

Among patients treated in the ICU, 7% have suffered a stroke and nearly 2% have been diagnosed with dementia.

Researchers have also found that 17% of patients developed anxiety and 14% experienced mood disorders.

In response to the nation's growing mental health problems as a result of tensions from the pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is pushing the federal government to quickly release $5B which Schumer said he worked to include in the recently passes American Relief Bill.

The American Relief Bill was passed in an effort to combat the effects of the pandemic's toll on mental health.

Schumer said, "The bottom line is this can't wait. This has been a silent, silent stealth illness, mental illness, that has dramatically increased with COVID. And if we let it fester, if we do nothing about it, it will get worse, and it will take our society a lot longer to get back to normal."

Senator Schumer said the funds can give New Yorkers and mental health providers that they rely upon the help they are asking for amid rising need.

Schumer says he expects the state to see a surge in mental health support programs and increased access to a variety of care options with the release of those federal funds.