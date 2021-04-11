‘Rocks,’ ‘Nomadland’ lead race for COVID-curbed BAFTA awards

LONDON (AP) — British coming-of-age drama “Rocks” and American gig-economy Western “Nomadland” lead the race for the British Academy Film Awards. The BAFTAs are being handed out Sunday during a pandemic-curbed ceremony. Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the presenters who will announce the winners from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall, but award recipients will accept the honors remotely during the televised ceremony. Prince William is the president of Britain’s film academy but will miss the ceremony following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” have seven nominations apiece.