Sacred Heart beats Duquesne 34-27 in OT, wins NEC title

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Julius Chestnut had 173 yards rushing, including a 6-yard touchdown run, Marquez McCray hit Nasheim Brantley for a 29-yard touchdown in overtime, and Sacred Heart held on to beat Duquesne 34-27 to win the first-ever Northeast Conference championship game and earn a berth into the FCS playoffs. On the first series of OT, Duquesne’s AJ Garson sacked McCray on a third-down play but on fourth-and-14 from the 29 McCray hit Nasheim Brantley for a touchdown and Noah Gettman’s extra point made it 34-27. Mischler completed 23 of 40 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns, Billy Lucas had 22 carries for 110 yards and a score, and Cyrus Holder had eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown for Duquesne (4-1, 4-1).