Showers persist heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers 60%. Low of 49 (44-50). Rainfall accumulations of 0.1"-0.25". Winds out of the east, southeast at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Periods of Rain, mist, and drizzle 70%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.25"-0.5". High of 57 (52-59). Winds out of the southeast at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers, mist, and drizzle 60%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.05"-0.20". Low of 43 (37-44). Winds light out of the east.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain showers will linger tonight as a low pressure continues to spin off to our west. Expect more of the same to start the work week with periods of rain, mist and drizzle tomorrow.



There has been major shift in the models for Tuesday and Wednesday's weather. Originally it looked like the low pressure was going to be further east but a weak high will keep it off to the west limiting the chance for rain on those days. Instead, the low will now have a chance to restrengthen over the great lakes which will bring more steady rain in for Thursday.