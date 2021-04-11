Thailand hits new daily record with nearly 1,000 virus cases

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Health Ministry says coronavirus restrictions may need to be tightened to slow a new wave that’s infecting people at a record rate. The ministry on Sunday announced a record of 967 new cases in a 24-hour period. The expanding outbreak comes after the country kept the virus largely in check for most of last year. Most of the new cases have been traced to an outbreak that originated last month at several nightlife entertainment venues in Bangkok. A senior health official said if the number of cases is still rising in two weeks, measures beyond the current restrictions on nightlife must be implemented.