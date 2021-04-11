8 dead, dozens hurt as Indonesia quake shakes East Java

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java has killed eight people, including a woman whose motorcycle was hit by falling rocks, and damaged more than 1,300 buildings. It didn’t trigger a tsunami. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake on Saturday afternoon measured 6.0 quake and struck at a depth of 51 miles. Television reports showed people running in panic from malls and buildings in several cities in East Java province. The dead included a woman on a motorcycle who was hit by falling rocks that also injured her husband. Others were buried by the debris.