Upcoming Binghamton Restaurant Week, see who’s participating

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This upcoming Tuesday marks the beginning of another yummy Binghamton Restaurant Week.

Many restaurants participating will be offering special dishes for a set price for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

The Restaurant Week this spring runs from Tuesday, April 13 until Thursday, April 22.

The participating locations are as follows:

205 Dry

Alexander’s Cafe

Binghamton Garage

Burger Monday’s

Craft

Dos Rios Cantina

House of Reardon

Little Venice

Lost Dog Cafe

Lupo’s S&S CharPit

Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar

Sake Tumi

Thai Time

The Colonial

The Stone Fox

Social on State

South City Publick House

For more information on the upcoming Binghamton Restaurant Week, click here, or check out the Binghamton Restaurant week Facebook event page.