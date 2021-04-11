Upcoming Binghamton Restaurant Week, see who’s participating

Upcoming Binghamton Restaurant Week, see who’s participatingNew
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This upcoming Tuesday marks the beginning of another yummy Binghamton Restaurant Week.
Many restaurants participating will be offering special dishes for a set price for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.
The Restaurant Week this spring runs from Tuesday, April 13 until Thursday, April 22.
The participating locations are as follows:
205 Dry
Alexander’s Cafe
Binghamton Garage
Burger Monday’s
Craft
Dos Rios Cantina
House of Reardon
Little Venice
Lost Dog Cafe
Lupo’s S&S CharPit
Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar
Sake Tumi
Thai Time
The Colonial
The Stone Fox
Social on State
South City Publick House
For more information on the upcoming Binghamton Restaurant Week, click here, or check out the Binghamton Restaurant week Facebook event page.