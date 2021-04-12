Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Pennsylvania

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert following a report of a toddler missing since April 9 from Philadelphia.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Philadelphia Police Department is searching for Byron McDonald. He is described as a 2-year-old male, 2 feet tall, and weighs 30 pounds. State Police say it is unknown what clothing he is wearing.

Police say he was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St. in Philadelphia.

Police say that he was reported to be abducted by a Byron McDonald, who is described as a 28-year-old male, 6 feet one inch tall and 180 pounds. Police say it is unknown what clothing he is wearing.

Authorities say McDonald is believed to be driving a 2017 Red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, bearing Pennsylvania registration LMD3353.