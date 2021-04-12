Boy Scouts lawyers eye new bankruptcy reorganization plan

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America are working on a new reorganization plan after gaining little support for a previous proposal roundly criticized by attorneys for child sex abuse victims. A BSA attorney said Monday that the new plan likely would be filed Tuesday. The revised proposal will allow for two scenarios. The first is a global resolution of abuse claims that includes financial contributions from BSA’s local councils in return for a release from further liability. The second is a BSA-only plan that would not involve contributions from or liability releases for local councils and sponsoring organizations.