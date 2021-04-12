Brenton Mills leaving Binghamton for Bowling Green

(WBNG) -- Former Binghamton basketball guard Brenton Mills has announced he will transfer to Bowling Green State University.

Excited to be taking the next step in this journey and trusting God along the way. pic.twitter.com/9V5K1L8Jhp — Brenton Mills (@bmills_3) April 12, 2021

Mills averaged 13.9 points per game his sophomore season, and was named third team all-conference by the America East.

Mills built on an impressive freshman campaign that saw him start all 29 games and average 9.7 PPG. He was also named to the America East all-rookie team.

Mills entered the transfer portal following the end of this past season, after Binghamton went just 4-14.

Binghamton is currently undergoing a coaching change, as former assistant coach Levell Sanders transitions into the role of interim head coach.