Broome County Humane Society explains how you can participate in their Spring Rummage Sale happening on Saturday

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society is hosting its Spring Rummage Sale on Saturday, April 17.

The bi-annual event is intended to raise money for the shelter and benefit the animals. Karen Matson, Executive Director of the Broome County Humane Society, says that the majority of proceeds from the Spring's sale go toward benefiting cats and kittens.

"This time of year we're going into what we call 'kitten season', so we are going to be overrun with moms and kittens, orphans, 'bottle babies' is what we call them -- so fundraising this time of year usually goes into taking care of our kittens and getting them the vet care that they need," explained Matson.

Matson added that the Humane Society is looking for the community to donate gently used items household items like toys and dishes for the sale.

She specifies it's easier to say what the Humane Society doesn't want donated -- like large exercise equipment, books, and clothing.

Anything the Society doesn't sell will go to another charity, explains Matson.

If you want to donate items, the BC Humane Society asks you to do so on Friday, April 16th from the hours of 9a.m. to 5p.m. at the American Legion Post 80 at 76 Main St in Binghamton.

The Sale will be held Saturday, April 17th from 8a.m. to 2p.m. at The American Legion Post 80 at 76 Main St. in Binghamton.

For more information, click here.