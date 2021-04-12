Danes vaccinate 100,000 people in a day to test system

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is vaccinating 100,000 people in one day as they test their system ahead of a June rollout where four times as many people will be vaccinated per day. The inoculations will be carried out Monday in 68 vaccine centers across the country of nearly 6 million. The number will be lower Tuesday. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said Danes will “set a new record,” and urged people to arrive on time and have high spirits. So far 868,461 people, or nearly 15% of the population, have received the first shot and 445,566 people, or nearly 8%, have had both shots.