Darvish dominates, Myers powers Padres past Pirates 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the San Diego Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Darvish struck out six and walked one in a crisp performance as the Padres won their fourth straight. The four-time All-Star was efficient in his first win with San Diego, throwing 95 pitches and permitting just one runner past second base. Myers hit a two-run homer in the sixth to put the Padres in front to stay. He added a two-run single in the seventh. Phil Evans had an RBI double but Pittsburgh’s modest two-game winning streak ended.