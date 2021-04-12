Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru eyes runoff

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A conservative businessman seems headed to Ecuador’s presidency, with voters rejecting the leftist movement started by former President Rafael Correa more than a decade ago. And in neighboring Peru it remains unclear which of 18 presidential hopefuls will fill the two spots in a June runoff election. The South American nations held elections Sunday under strict public health measures because of the coronavirus pandemic. With more than 90% of votes counted in Ecuador, results show former banker Guillermo Lasso in front with about 53% of the votes and leftist Andrés Arauz with 47%.