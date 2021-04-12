Embiid scores 36, 76ers overpower Mavs 113-95 with Nets next

DALLAS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 36 points and the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a long stretch of mostly road games with a 113-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn. Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets. Luka Doncic scored 32 points but the young Dallas star didn’t have much help with European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis sitting out the second night of a back-to-back.