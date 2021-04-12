Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings traded forward Jeff Carter to the Pittsburgh Penguins late Sunday night for a pair of conditional draft picks. Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake said the franchise will have a conditional third-round selection in the 2022 NHL draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall spent seven seasons with the Kings as assistant general manager, including when they won their first Stanley Cup in 2012.

ATLANTA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s four-run fourth inning and the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves’ four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory. Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna’s throw bounced twice before Bohm was initially called safe even though it appeared he didn’t get his foot on the plate against catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s tag attempt. The play was reviewed and upheld, prompting fans at Truist Park to throw debris into the outfield.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1. Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career. Trevor Williams was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12. Tristan Jarry was outstanding, making 28 saves. Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who are 1-4-2 in their last seven. Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves as New Jersey fell to 4-15-3 at home.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, who improved their NHL-worst record to 10-25-6. Buffalo appeared headed for another defeat before a late rally. Skinner tied the game at 3 with 3:03 remaining. Flyers goalie Carter Hart couldn’t corral Victor Olofsson’s shot from long range, and the puck went off Skinner’s skate and over the goal line as he crashed the net. The goal was upheld after a review. Asplund got the go-ahead score seconds later when he scored on a rebound with a backhand from close range. Middlestadt’s empty-netter capped the scoring.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Julius Chestnut had 173 yards rushing, including a 6-yard touchdown run, Marquez McCray hit Nasheim Brantley for a 29-yard touchdown in overtime, and Sacred Heart held on to beat Duquesne 34-27 to win the first-ever Northeast Conference championship game and earn a berth into the FCS playoffs. On the first series of OT, Duquesne’s AJ Garson sacked McCray on a third-down play but on fourth-and-14 from the 29 McCray hit Nasheim Brantley for a touchdown and Noah Gettman’s extra point made it 34-27. Mischler completed 23 of 40 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns, Billy Lucas had 22 carries for 110 yards and a score, and Cyrus Holder had eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown for Duquesne (4-1, 4-1).