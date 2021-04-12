JJ Redick makes Dallas debut against former team in 76ers

DALLAS (AP) — JJ Redick has made his Dallas debut after being sidelined by a sore right heel since being acquired from New Orleans at the trading deadline. The veteran shooting guard’s return comes against one of his former teams and former coaches in the Philadelphia 76ers and Doc Rivers. The Mavericks are hoping for a boost from the 3-point line from Redick. He entered in the first quarter Monday night and missed his first two shots from inside the arc before hitting hit first attempt from 3. It’s Redick’s first game since March 3.