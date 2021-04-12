Skip to Content

Kings trade Jeff Carter to Penguins for pair of draft picks

New
3:23 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings traded forward Jeff Carter to the Pittsburgh Penguins late Sunday night for a pair of conditional draft picks. Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake said the franchise will have a conditional third-round selection in the 2022 NHL draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall spent seven seasons with the Kings as assistant general manager, including when they won their first Stanley Cup in 2012. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content