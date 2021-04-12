Mets-Phillies postponed after rainout miscue on Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — A game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Tuesday. The decision was announced about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The single-admission doubleheader will start at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, and the second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends. The rainout follows a miscue by the Mets ballpark operations staff, which pushed ahead with a game against Miami on Sunday afternoon, only to have umpires waive the teams off the field seven minutes later.