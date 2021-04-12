Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

CAIRO (AP) — Muslims are navigating coronavirus regulations for their second Ramadan in the shadow of the pandemic. This year, Ramadan comes as much of the world _ including many Muslim majority countries _ have been hit by an intense new coronavirus wave. Islam’s holiest month is a time of fasting, charity and worship, but also for group prayers and gatherings of family and friends for festive communal meals at the end of the daily fast. Some countries are imposing restrictions on Ramadan rituals. But as the faithful try to capture as much of the Ramadan spirit as they can, concern is high that the month could stoke a further surge.