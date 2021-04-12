One dead, one injured in shooting near Paris hospital

PARIS (AP) — Paris police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another. Witnesses at the scene Monday suggest it could be a case of tragic score-settling, while authorities have not made any links with terrorism. Paris police said the shooter fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle. Police had no other immediate details.Noura Berrahmouni, DSPAP Alliance, said the injured person, a woman, was a security agent for the hospital.