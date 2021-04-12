Pennsylvania: All adults eligible for vaccine on Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of schedule. State health officials said Monday that the quicker rollout was enabled by “ongoing appointment availability” in many parts of the state. Gov. Tom Wolf says the accelerated timetable is necessary to keep up with increase coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations. Most states have already made adults universally eligible for the vaccine. Workers in transportation and logistics, construction, public health, finance, legal services and several other industries became eligible to sign up for the vaccine on Monday.