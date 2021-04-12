Public health alert issued over Wegmans raw ground turkey product

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for around 211,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products, some of which were sold with Wegmans branding.

According to the FSIS, the products may have caused Salmonella Hadar illness. The alert was issued on April 10.

They said a recall was not requested because "it is believed that the products are no longer available" for customers to buy. FSIS said it is concerned that the product may still be in people's freezers.

FSIS said people who have the product in their freezer should throw it out or return it to the store they bought it at.

The product is produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, a Pennsylvania company.

The products were produced from Dec. 18 to 29, 2020. The following products are subject to the alert.

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

FSIS said the products bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection and were sold to retail locations nationwide.

For more information, click here.