Sailor who shot, killed himself at Hawaii resort identified

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has identified the U.S. Navy sailor who shot and killed himself on Monday in a luxury resort after a police standoff. The medical examiner’s office says Russell Cruz of Kailua, Hawaii died of a gunshot wound to the head. The Navy was still notifying relatives Monday and hadn’t yet released his name or other details. A statement Sunday confirmed he was a sailor assigned to the Pacific Submarine Force. Police said he fired shots from his room Saturday. He was found dead early Sunday. No one else was injured.