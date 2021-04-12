Unsettled week with snow possible

Tonight: Cloudy with showers around early. Showers decrease and end after midnight. Low: 35-42

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Rain eventually comes to an end overnight as a weak, short-lived ridge of high pressure slides into the area for Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the 30s to low 40s. Tuesday looks quiet with the aforementioned ridge transiting the area. Highs climb into the 50s to near 60.

Snow is back in the forecast. Be sure to watch 12 News This Morning for the latest on the possibility of accumulations.