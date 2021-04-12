White House issuing reports on states’ infrastructure needs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with state-by-state breakdowns that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability. The state summaries were obtained by The Associated Press and paint a decidedly bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed. Monday’s reports show there are 7,300 miles of highway in Michigan alone that are in poor condition. Damaged streets in North Carolina impose an average yearly cost of $500 on motorists. Iowa has 4,571 bridges in need of repair.