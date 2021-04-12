Whitney Point Central School District proposes $27.7 million capital project, vote set for next month

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Whitney Point Central School District unveiled a $27.7 Million capital project Monday. The project includes upgrades to both classroom and athletic space and will be up for a vote next month.

Whitney Point Superintendent Dr. Patricia Follette says the district is excited to bring students and the community several upgrades they've been looking into for years, and they created a plan to do it which doesn't include an increase to the tax levy.

"We are always looking to the future," she said. "We want our students to be ready for the future and I think this project will help to support students now and students in the future."

Among the items topping the list are improved classroom spaces for the district's STEAM program (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) a new turf football field and track, renovated press box, concession and bathroom facilities, and an expanded and renovated pool.

The pool will be expanded to six lanes, the ceiling height raised to accommodate diving, and locker rooms will also get an upgrade.

When asked why parents and residents without students who participate in athletics should support a proposal with such a heavy athletic influence, she pointed to the fact that the pool, track, and athletic facilities are used by the whole community.

"I see our school district as being the center of our community," she said. "Everybody is a part of using the field and using the pool. We have many people where they attended school here, their children attended and their grandchildren will attend school here, so it's really about being part of the community."

As for where the money will come from to finance the project, she says 76% of the total cost will come from New York State Education Department building aid, 14% from existing retiring debt service and 10% from the district's capital reserve account. They say that last chunk is what will prevent taxes from going up.

A vote on the proposal is set for May 18, and you can find more information by clicking here.