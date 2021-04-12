William, Harry remember Prince Philip’s wit, service to UK

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry have issued separate statements paying tribute to their grandfather, Prince Philip, who died last week at 99. William, who is second in line to the throne, pledged “to get on with the job’’ of serving Queen Elizabeth II as he and his brother honored Philip’s service to the nation and the monarch. William says his “grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.” Prince Harry, who has arrived in the U.K. for the Saturday’s funeral at Windsor Castle, described Philip as a man who was “authentically himself″ and “cheeky right ‘til the end.” Some in Britain hope the funeral will allow the brothers to heal a rift that led to Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties.