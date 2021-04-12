Woodson bolsters Indiana’s roster with Pitt transfer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — New Indiana coach Mike Woodson says former Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson will join the Hoosiers as a transfer next season. The 6-foot-3 Johnson gives Indiana another scoring threat on the perimeter after averaging more than 14 points and nearly six assists last season. He is expected to be eligible immediately and could spend two seasons in Bloomington. The move comes after Woodson spent last week persuading most most of the Indiana players in the transfer portal to stay with the Hoosiers.