A bitter custody battle and 3 young lives lost in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik Denton had sought custody of his three young children on March 1, citing their mother’s erratic and unstable behavior and mental health issues. His ex-girlfriend and their mother, Liliana Carrillo, then filed a restraining order against him and claimed Denton was an alcoholic who may have sexually abused their eldest child. Within weeks, the siblings had been slain in Los Angeles, and their mother, Liliana Carrillo, was suspected in their deaths. Court documents in Tulare and Los Angeles counties show a contested custody battle. Denton, as well as attorneys who had represented Carrillo and Denton in their custody case, did not return requests for comment Tuesday.