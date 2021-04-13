Bassett Healthcare Network breaks down the 3 vaccines

(WBNG) -- The Bassett Healthcare Network has released information that compares the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Director of Pharmacy Services for Bassett Healthcare Network Kelly Rudd breaks down the three vaccines.

The breakdown is separated into categories including how safe the vaccines are, their effective rates, and how many doses are required for each vaccine.

To read the breakdown, click here.

Rudd encourages people to get any one of the three vaccines.

"We must act on this opportunity to finally end this pandemic together," she writes. "Get whichever vaccination you can, whenever you can."