Bicycle industry still booming a year into the pandemic

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bicycles continue to spin out of stores in record numbers. Last March, people began purchasing bicycles at the beginning of the pandemic. A year later, the industry continues to see an increase in sales — to the point where manufacturers are struggling to supply product, experts said. “We used to get a truckload of bikes, and now we are getting two or three at a time,” said George Gatto, co-owner of Gatto Cycle Shop in Tarentum. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”