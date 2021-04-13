Biden picks first person of color to head Census Bureau

President Joe Biden says he’ll pick the president of the American Statistical Association to lead the U.S. Census Bureau as it works toward releasing data from the 2020 census that will be used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts. If confirmed, Robert Santos would become the first person of color to serve as a permanent director of the Census Bureau, the nation’s largest statistical agency. Santos currently is vice president and chief methodologist at the Urban Institute. The Texas native is an expert in survey sampling. He has 40 years of experience in survey design and social science and policy research.