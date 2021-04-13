Binghamton to ‘crackdown’ on illegal after-hours club on Clinton Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Tuesday that the city will crackdown on an illegal after-hours club at 333 Clinton St. through legal action.

According to Mayor David, the location is the site of "repeated criminal activity." On April 11, the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area for a report of shots fired around 2:45 a.m.

On Oct. 17, 2020, Mayor David said the Binghamton Police investigated a shots fired incident at the location and later executed a search warrant for the building.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, David said police have responded to 17 incidents and conducted dozens of proactive building checks at the location. He says the calls for service include reports of assault, narcotics activity and loud music with many of the incidents happening after 4 a.m.

Mayor David says the city has issued a zoning citation to both the property owner and the operator at the address.

David said if the property fails to become compliant by its re-inspection date in two weeks, criminal summonses will be issued and the owners or operators will be prosecuted.

As of April 13, David said the club operators have been uncooperative with the police.

Mayor David said the city will not tolerate after-hours clubs.

“Operators can shut this location down now or they will face tough legal consequences," David said. "The City will use every resource we have, including, police, zoning, code enforcement, the fire marshal and the city attorney’s office. We’re not seeking incidental improvements — we’re looking to shut this club down.”

David said after-hours clubs operate in the early morning hours after legal tavern establishments close. He said these clubs do not obtain New York State Liquor Licenses or city planning approvals to operate as nightclubs. These clubs bypass the law and often become hubs of illegal activity and "serious neighborhood quality of life" issues, he said.

David said 333 Clinton St. is the "focus of the Binghamton Police Department's Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Task Force which analyzes property data and focuses the City’s enforcement arms to address the physical environments where criminal activity takes place."

The city has shut down illegal after-hours locations on Susquehanna Street, Broad Avenue, Clinton Street and Main Street.