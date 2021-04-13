Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge

BERLIN (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration. Austin said Tuesday in Berlin the planned increase in U.S. personnel underscores the U.S. “commitment to Germany and the entire NATO alliance.” That’s a notable counterpoint to the Trump administration’s repeated complaints that Germany is a weak partner on defense and security. Austin made the announcement after talks with Germany’s defense minister on his first tour of Europe since becoming Pentagon chief in January. Austin says the move will create “more space, more cyber, and more electronic warfare capabilities in Europe.”