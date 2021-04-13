Stocks off to a weak start following pause in J&J vaccine

Stocks are off to a sluggish start on Wall Street as the market loses more momentum following its rise to records last week. The S&P 500 was wavering between small gains and losses in the early going Tuesday, while gains for several Big Tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq up 0.8%. Johnson & Johnson fell 2.2% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots. Travel-related stocks including American Airlines and Delta also fell. Crude oil prices were higher and European markets were mixed. Treasury yields fell slightly.