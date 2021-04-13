Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital accepting walk-ins for vaccinations

SAYRE, PA (WBNG) -- Guthrie's Robert Packer Hospital is now able to vaccinate people who don't have appointments.

Dr. Michael Scalzone said that they have a surplus of vaccines available right now, so they are doing their best to get residents vaccinated.

"We have had several weeks now of vaccine appointments not being filled. If we combine the fact that we have enough vaccine for the first time and we are having increasing infections, we wanted to do anything we could to encourage people to come and get their vaccine," he said.

They said that a small number of their doses are Johnson and Johnson, which the commonwealth has said will not be used until at least April 20.

Scalzone added that without the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, walk-ins will still be able to get their vaccines.

To find a vaccination site in Pennsylvania, click here.