Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 36 points and the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a long stretch of mostly road games with a 113-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn. Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets. Luka Doncic scored 32 points but the young Dallas star didn’t have much help with European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis sitting out the second night of a back-to-back.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the San Diego Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Darvish struck out six and walked one in a crisp performance as the Padres won their fourth straight. The four-time All-Star was efficient in his first win with San Diego, throwing 95 pitches and permitting just one runner past second base. Myers hit a two-run homer in the sixth to put the Padres in front to stay. He added a two-run single in the seventh. Phil Evans had an RBI double but Pittsburgh’s modest two-game winning streak ended.

NEW YORK (AP) — A game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Tuesday. The decision was announced about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The single-admission doubleheader will start at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, and the second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends. The rainout follows a miscue by the Mets ballpark operations staff, which pushed ahead with a game against Miami on Sunday afternoon, only to have umpires waive the teams off the field seven minutes later.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings traded forward Jeff Carter to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a pair of conditional draft picks. Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake says the franchise will have a conditional third-round selection in the 2022 draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023. Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall spent seven seasons with the Kings as assistant general manager. That includes when they won their first Stanley Cup in 2012.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — New Indiana coach Mike Woodson says former Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson will join the Hoosiers as a transfer next season. The 6-foot-3 Johnson gives Indiana another scoring threat on the perimeter after averaging more than 14 points and nearly six assists last season. He is expected to be eligible immediately and could spend two seasons in Bloomington. The move comes after Woodson spent last week persuading most most of the Indiana players in the transfer portal to stay with the Hoosiers.

DALLAS (AP) — JJ Redick made his Dallas debut after being sidelined by a sore right heel since being acquired from New Orleans at the trading deadline. The veteran shooting guard returned against one of his former teams and former coaches in the Philadelphia 76ers and Doc Rivers. The Mavericks are hoping for a boost from the 3-point line from Redick. He entered in the first quarter and missed his first two shots from inside the arc before hitting hit first attempt from 3. He scored four points in his first game since March 3.