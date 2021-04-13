Japan to start releasing Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government has decided to start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years. The decision was long speculated but delayed by safety concerns and protests. Cabinet ministers endorsed it as the best option, though it is fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan’s neighbors. The water has been used to cool the melted fuel at the nuclear plant damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but the tanks where it’s stored will be full late next year. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said ocean release was the most realistic option and that disposing the water is unavoidable for the decommissioning of the Fukushima plant, which is expected to take decades.