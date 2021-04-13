J&J delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid clot fears in US

BERLIN (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a U.S. probe into rare blood clots.

The company announced the decision Tuesday after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a “pause” in administering the single-dose shot to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The delay is a further blow to vaccination drives in the European Union, which have been plagued by supply shortages, logistical problems and concerns over unusual blood clots in a small number of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were due to arrive in European countries this week.

By FRANK JORDANS and MARIA CHENG

Associated Press