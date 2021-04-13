Leaders of GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states. The businesses issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they are united for principles such as avoiding moves that reduce voting — particularly among historically disenfranchised communities. They stopped short of weighing in on specific legislation. The Republican-led Michigan Senate will soon begin hearings on bills to require a photo ID to vote and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.