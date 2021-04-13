‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “prime suspect” has been arrested in the 25-year-old disappearance of a California college student and the San Luis Obispo sheriff plans to announce “major developments” in the case. Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody Tuesday in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, was arrested as an accessory at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff’s investigators conducted another search. Defense attorney Robert Sanger confirmed Paul Flores was arrested in the Smart case but he declined further comment.