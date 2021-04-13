NATO, US vow support for Ukraine, warn Russia on troops

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and NATO are expressing strong support for Ukraine and warning Russia against pressing ahead with a major troop buildup along the former Soviet republic’s eastern border. In separate meetings with Ukraine’s foreign minister, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said developments along the Russia-Ukraine border are of serious concern with the largest concentration of Russian troops in the area since 2014. Blinken accused Russia of taking “very provocative” actions that have alarmed Ukraine and the West. Stoltenberg called the Russian movements “unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning.” NATO is holding a special meeting Tuesday on Ukraine.