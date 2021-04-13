Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over reef dispute

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador to press a demand for Chinese vessels to immediately leave a reef claimed by Manila in the South China Sea. It said Foreign Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso expressed to Ambassador Huang Xilian that Manila was displeased by the lingering vessels at Whitsun Reef and their presence was stoking tensions. More than 200 suspected Chinese militia vessels were spotted at the reef last month. Many have left, but the Philippine military said about 40 remained there in late March. China refuses to recognize a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims to virtually all of the South China Sea.