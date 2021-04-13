Pirates chase Snell in 1st inning, beat Padres 8-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBIs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates chased Blake Snell in the first inning of an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres. The game lasted 4 hours, 7 minutes, and included 17 walks, seven hit batters and 27 runners left on base. Stallings hit a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second. That helped the Pirates take a 5-3 lead en route to their third win in four games. San Diego had its four-game winning streak end as Snell retired just two of the eight batters he faced.