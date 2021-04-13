Players traded to new division face ‘refreshing’ opponents

All divisional play during this shortened NHL season gives an added perk to most of the players traded at the deadline: They get to face different teams. After months of worrying only about the six other Canadian teams and not paying attention to the rest of the league, Sam Bennett will get to play against six Central Division opponents after a trade to Florida. Anthony Mantha gets to bang bodies with the Islanders, Penguins and Bruins now that he is with Washington..